Setting the record straight

To the editor:

There have been some inaccurate statements regarding the local schools when discussing Issue 11. I write simply to set the record straight.

On the most recent state report card, Oberlin received an overall assessment of C, not the implied F as you may have read. Of the 608 Ohio school districts, only 28 received an A, while the majority received a C.

Oberlin is a district of 1,004 students. During the last school year, Oberlin experienced a net out flow of 101 students, not close to the 250 stated — 39 home school, 25 charter school, 31 private school, 92 open enrolled out and 86 open enrolled in.

Yes, Oberlin spends money on the International Baccalaureate curriculum and celebrates the fact that 100 percent of the students in grades K-10 receive this award-winning, broadly recognized course of study integrated with their daily lessons. Eleventh- and 12th-graders choose to take IB courses and a smaller subset of those students chooses to take the added rigor of the IB diploma program and sitting for the exams. IB’s stated goal: to develop inquiring, knowledgeable, and caring young people who help to create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect. Who would not want that?

Will a new school will cost money? Yes, of course. We were fortunate that past residents saw fit to sacrifice to provide those that followed a better opportunity. With a school system infrastructure comprising four aging buildings — the newest of which is nearly 60 years old — now is the time to support the next generation, our children, our future in voting yes on Issue 11.

Michele Andrews