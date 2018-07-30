SOCCER: At the Adidas Showcase

Photos by Russ Gifford | Oberlin News-Tribune
The soccer preseason is underway and this past weekend the Phoenix headed to Strongsville for the Adidas National High School Soccer Showcase. The event matches teams by size and competitiveness in 40-minute scrimmages. The season kicks off at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at Kirtland.
Oberlin’s Nuyl Brewer turns with the ball against Mount Vernon.
Syncere Shahid shields the ball and looks for space to break away.
Terrell Williams battles for possession.
Phoenix goalkeeper Jack Page pounces on the ball.