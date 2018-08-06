SOCCER: Schmid leads alumnae to victory

Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune
The Oberlin High School Alumnae players defeated the 2018 varsity squad 3-2, surging ahead after a tie 1-1 at the half. Janae Johnson and Rosie Taylor scored for the Phoenix varsity girls, while Mike Schmid Sr. had a hat trick for the alumnae. Schmid and a couple of other guys played for the girls alumni team to fill out its numbers. He was the girls soccer program founder and first head coach of the girls team in 2005.
Tammy Zapotechne goes after the ball with Janae Johnson in hot pursuit.
Mar’Kyla Holloway cuts around alumna Rhi McKee.
Fallon Cook and Zoe Bickel aren’t afraid of a little contact.