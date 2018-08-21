VOLLEYBALL: Spikers rule in season opener

Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune
Kicking off the 2018 season, Oberlin won 2-0 over Lake Ridge (25-18, 25-22) in a Saturday tri-match. In the second match, Oberlin faced Trinity and also won 2-0 (25-22, 25-23). In both, the Phoenix were down late but rallied to win each set and the match.
Oberlin junior Bailey Wallace taps one over the net in Saturday’s volleyball season opener.
Junior Lauren Sands puts up a set for the Phoenix squad.
Coach Casey Marcelo gets pumped as his team pulls ahead.