Posted on by

VOLLEYBALL: Spikers rule in season opener


Oberlin junior Bailey Wallace taps one over the net in Saturday’s volleyball season opener.

Oberlin junior Bailey Wallace taps one over the net in Saturday’s volleyball season opener.


Junior Lauren Sands puts up a set for the Phoenix squad.


Coach Casey Marcelo gets pumped as his team pulls ahead.


Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune

Kicking off the 2018 season, Oberlin won 2-0 over Lake Ridge (25-18, 25-22) in a Saturday tri-match. In the second match, Oberlin faced Trinity and also won 2-0 (25-22, 25-23). In both, the Phoenix were down late but rallied to win each set and the match.

Oberlin junior Bailey Wallace taps one over the net in Saturday’s volleyball season opener.
https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_2018-OHS-VBvTrinity-4.jpgOberlin junior Bailey Wallace taps one over the net in Saturday’s volleyball season opener.

Junior Lauren Sands puts up a set for the Phoenix squad.
https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_2018-OHS-VBvTrinity-18.jpgJunior Lauren Sands puts up a set for the Phoenix squad.

Coach Casey Marcelo gets pumped as his team pulls ahead.
https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_2018-OHS-VBvTrinity-5.jpgCoach Casey Marcelo gets pumped as his team pulls ahead.