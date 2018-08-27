FOOTBALL: Oberlin stumbles in season opener

A flurry of turnovers in the shadow of their own goalpost spelled a 56-13 defeat for the Oberlin Phoenix on Friday in their season opener against the Vermilion Sailors.

Vermilion scored all of its points by halftime, aided by big plays from quarterback Seth Hurd and an Oberlin offense that couldn’t hang on to the ball.

Hurd threw four touchdown passes and competed six of 11 throws while the Phoenix lost seven fumbles, including on three straight offensive plays during one stretch in the second quarter.

Oberlin quarterback Azare Hariston led two scoring drives in the second half and also finished six for 11 through the air. The junior compiled 165 yards and threw for both Phoenix touchdowns.

Fellow junior Aaron Hopkins caught one of those scoring tosses and finished with 95 receiving yards.

The Phoenix will try to rebound this week in Patriot Athletic Conference play at home against Lutheran East.

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Phoenix defenders prepare for a snap in Friday’s season opening loss to Vermilion. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_7350.jpg Phoenix defenders prepare for a snap in Friday’s season opening loss to Vermilion. Oberlin head coach Mike Akers rallies his troops on the sidelines. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_7356.jpg Oberlin head coach Mike Akers rallies his troops on the sidelines. Aaron Arnold returns a kickoff with blocking help from Donte Colbert. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_7361.jpg Aaron Arnold returns a kickoff with blocking help from Donte Colbert. Marching band members perform “Mony Mony” during halftime. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_7369.jpg Marching band members perform “Mony Mony” during halftime. The band performs “Old Time Rock and Roll.” https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_7371.jpg The band performs “Old Time Rock and Roll.” A couple of football players pulled double duty at halftime. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_7378.jpg A couple of football players pulled double duty at halftime.