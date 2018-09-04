FOOTBALL: Falcons long-bomb a win over Phoenix

The turnover bug bit Oberlin for the second straight week, as the Lutheran East Falcons soared past the home Phoenix on Friday for a 42-8 win.

While the final score appears rather lopsided, coach Mike Akers’ boys were right in the game throughout the first half despite two fumbles, trailing 16-8 with a minute to go in the second quarter.

Unfortunately, the Falcons’ big play offense struck once more before the break on a 65-yard catch-and-run along the far sideline, pushing the margin to 24-8 at the half.

More Falcons lightning during the third quarter finally put the game away for Lutheran East as senior running back Ivan Percy showcased his open field quickness, delighting the visitor crowd with a 60-yard punt return and a 50-yard screen-pass-turned-touchdown reception.

Tack on one more rushing touchdown near the end of the 18-point third quarter to arrive at the final 42-8 tally.

Oberlin’s lone touchdown came courtesy of a quick slant pattern by wideout Aaron Arnold, whom quarterback Azarie Hairston hit in stride and he was off to the races for a 58-yard touchdown scamper.

On the defensive side, linebackers Ravon Isom and Riley Horning shared the team lead for tackles — several of them for a loss.

After opening the season punching “up” at schools in divisions above their own, Oberlin will finally face an opponent in Trinity this week that also competes in Division VI.

A few flashes of sound play on both sides of the ball gives Oberlin (0-2) some good reasons to stay positive as they look ahead to the Trojans.

Linebacker Riley Horning, defensive back Jaydon Harris, and linebacker Ravon Eisom combine to stop Falcons receiver Tom Poindexter after a short gain. Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune Junior quarterback Azarie Hairston hands off to senior running back Ravon Eisom during first quarter action. Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune Wide receiver Aaron Arnold celebrates with Devin Randleman and Ravon Eisom after his slant route reception turned into a 55-yard touchdown play late in the second quarter. Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune