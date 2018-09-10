FOOTBALL: First win of the season

If you don’t believe extra points amount to much, take note of Friday’s Oberlin contest against Trinity.

The two teams scored four touchdowns each, but the Phoenix converted three of their four PAT attempts while Trinity didn’t muster a single conversion.

The result: a 30-24 victory for the Phoenix as they secured their first win on the young season.

Following the opening kick, the Oberlin defense stymied the Trojan offense on the first two series. However, between a fumble and turning the ball back over on downs, Trinity was set up with a short field.

Following two first downs, the Trojans punched it in when first-year quarterback Ian Anderson connected on a four-yard pass to make it 6-0.

The teams traded punts and turnovers until midway through the second quarter when Oberlin quarterback Azarie Hairston, facing a third-and-long situation, broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and outraced the Trojan secondary to paydirt to tie the game.

Oberlin PAT specialist Donte Colbert was called upon and delivered the two-point conversion. The Phoenix led 8-6, a lead they would never relinquish.

On their next possession, senior tailback Ravon Eisom bulled his way to the end zone from six yards out. Colbert again with the two-point conversion and Phoenix were up 16-6.

The Trojans marched smartly downfield and Anderson delivered another TD pass, this one good for 21 yards on a mix-up in the Phoenix secondary. Disaster was avoided when, after an Oberlin turnover, the defense held fast and denied Trinity another score before the half.

The Phoenix parlayed the opening drive of the second half into another Eisom rushing touchdown, this time from seven yards out. Colbert again converted and the Phoenix were up 24-12.

Anderson again led the Trinity troops downfield with big pass plays and some open field running. A 19-yard corner route took the Trojans within six points with 10 minutes left to play.

Working to protect their lead, the Phoenix faced a third-and-long near midfield with less than two minutes to play. Eisom broke free to the outside and picked his way to the end zone, putting his mates up 30-18.

On the first play from scrimmage following the Oberlin kickoff, Anderson again went to the air and converted a 55-yard pass-and-run for a Trinity touchdown, narrowing the lead to 30-24.

With under a minute to play, Oberlin recovered the ensuing on-side kick to preserve the win.

The closely contested match served as a measure of revenge for the Phoenix as the Trojans hung a 49-30 loss on them last season.

Coach Mike Akers was pleased that his team could come away with their first victory of the season. “These guys have been working hard in practice and some of that is starting to pay off. Obviously we’ll continue to work on the turnover situation, but to see them battle back even with the adversity tonight, I am really proud of them.”

This Friday, the Phoenix (1-2 overall, 0-0 in the Patriot Athletic Conference) step into their PAC schedule with a cross-over game hosting the Brookside Cardinals (1-2, 0-0 PAC). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Quarterback Azarie Hairston runs for a first down on Oberlin’s first drive. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/09/web1_OHS-FBvTrinity-6.jpg Quarterback Azarie Hairston runs for a first down on Oberlin’s first drive. Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune Ravon Eisom gets a block and makes for the opening against Trinity. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/09/web1_OHS-FBvTrinity-14.jpg Ravon Eisom gets a block and makes for the opening against Trinity. Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune The Phoenix defense, led by Jeremiah Sutton, Brendan McClung and Riley Horning, brings down a Trojans runner in the backfield. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/09/web1_OHS-FBvTrinity-13.jpg The Phoenix defense, led by Jeremiah Sutton, Brendan McClung and Riley Horning, brings down a Trojans runner in the backfield. Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune