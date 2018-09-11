VOLLEYBALL: A win and two losses

In a mixed week, coach Casey Marcelo’s team began with a thrilling five set win over Patriot Athletic Conference foe Brookside, 3-2 (19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 12-25, 15-12).

The Phoenix went on to drop two contests, first to the Columbia Raiders 1-3 (14-25, 15-25, 25-20,15-25) and then the Open Door Patriots 1-3 (25-12, 19-25, 20-25, 22-25).

The Phoenix currently stand at 6-3, 3-1 in PAC play, with tough games this coming week on Thursday hosting conference leader Fairview Park, followed by Clearview on Monday, Sept. 17. Oberlin will be on the road Tuesday, Sept. 18 to face Lutheran West.

All contests are slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. with junior varsity preceding the varsity contest at 5:30 p.m.

Cortny Robinson gets a bump in varsity volleyball action against the Open Door Patriots. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/09/web1_OHS-VBvsOpenDoor-10.jpg Cortny Robinson gets a bump in varsity volleyball action against the Open Door Patriots. Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune Kayliana Barbee and Bailey Wallace go up for the block. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/09/web1_OHS-VBvsOpenDoor-3.jpg Kayliana Barbee and Bailey Wallace go up for the block. Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune