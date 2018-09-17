FOOTBALL: Second win of the season

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

A 90-yard touchdown run by Aaron Arnold in the first three minutes of Friday’s game boosted Oberlin’s confidence for a 46-21 victory against Brookside. A blocked field goal return, an intercepted two-point conversion, and a 63-yard Ravon Eisom run helped the Phoenix rack up 30 first half points. The Phoenix marching band kept the energy optimistic with a three-song set during a foggy halftime show and drum rolls and trumpet trills during point-winning plays. Drum major Cortny Robinson said it’s easy to “stay hype” when Oberlin is winning but it’s most important when the team is losing. “We have a small student section because we go to a small school but we all bring a different energy and we have so many different personalities,” she said. “Today we’re doing really well and it’s been amazing.”