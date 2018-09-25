BOYS SOCCER: A draw and a loss but no win

On the pitch this week, Oberlin’s boys traveled to both Columbia and Wellington in Patriot Athletic Conference play.

Facing the Raiders, Oberlin earned a 1-1 draw as senior forward John Elrod tallied the lone Oberlin goal. The Phoenix placed a number of good shots on frame but were unable to secure a second marker for the win, ultimately settling for the tie.

In a weekend match against Wellington, the Phoenix again controlled the run of play much of the contest but found the back of the net elusive.

Playing with favorable winds, the Dukes jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead. After a third goal for the hosts, behind tallies from senior Thayer Preston and Elrod, the Phoenix cut into the margin but couldn’t achieve the equalizer despite several good opportunities. Jan Luca tallied six saves between the pipes.

The team returns home at 7 p.m. Monday to host Open Door in non-conference action.

Syncere Shahid makes a move in Patriot Athletic Conference soccer action versus the Wellington Dukes.