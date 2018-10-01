FOOTBALL: Homecoming heartbreak for Phoenix

Turnovers helped the Clippers cut a 65-20 victory Friday over the Oberlin Phoenix.

On paper, it looked like a potentially significant match-up as the 2017 Patriot Athletic Conference Stripes champions from Clearview (5-1, 1-0) visited the 2017 runners-up here in Oberlin.

For one quarter, the teams battled on roughly even terms. Despite two early turnovers and two Clippers scores, the Phoenix steadied themselves and capitalized both on big plays and Clearview penalties.

Oberlin marched 68 yards to stage a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Azarie Hairston to wide receiver Aaron Arnold. The missed conversion put the score at 14-6 to close the opening 12 minutes.

That was a close as the Phoenix would get. The Clippers’ special teams excelled on returns, their defense produced a safety and seven turnovers, and the offense marched efficiently up and down the field in the second quarter.

The result was a 65-14 halftime advantage for the visitors.

Ravon Eisom toted the rock on a 40-yard Phoenix touchdown scamper for the lone touchdown of the second half.

Coach Mike Akers was disappointed that the turnover bug had returned.

“We’ve worked hard to reduce the turnovers that we suffered early in the season,” he said. “Indeed the past two to three weeks we’ve been pretty good about that. We took a step back today, but credit the their defense — they were very physical tonight.”

Highlighting the evening for the Oberlin fans on this homecoming night was the marching band’s annual “Lights Out Show.” In lighted uniforms, band members performed superbly throughout the musical set.

Oberlin (2-4, 0-1 PAC Stripes) travels to Fairview Park on Friday. Just as Clearview took some wind from the Phoenix homecoming festivities, Oberlin will look to do the same against the Warriors.

Phoenix safety Dante Colbert reaches for the interception in play Friday against the Clearview Clippers. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/10/web1_OHS-FBvClearview-4.jpg Phoenix safety Dante Colbert reaches for the interception in play Friday against the Clearview Clippers. Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune Defensive Tackle Jeremiah Sutton brings down the Clippers tailback. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/10/web1_OHS-FBvClearview-3.jpg Defensive Tackle Jeremiah Sutton brings down the Clippers tailback. Photos by Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune