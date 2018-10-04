VOLLEYBALL: Girls set new high water mark for PAC victories

Coach Casey Marcelo’s charges have established new high-water marks for Patriot Athletic Conference victories in a season, making a 3-1 win over Columbia their ninth.

The Phoenix downed the Raiders 13-25, 52-18, 25-18, 25-23 on Oct. 2 on a four-game hot streak.

Oberlin came out a bit uneven — several services sent long and wide, along with errant hitting, put the them in an early hole.

The Raiders took advantage of the miscues to claim the first set. Midway through the second, the Phoenix finally began to exert their superior firepower at the net. Having found their groove, the hosts cruised to a pair of easier wins before finishing off the Raiders in a tense final set.

Leading the team was Karissa Rankin with 17 kills on the night, with Kaylianna Barbee and Nya Grady-Norman each contributing a dozen more.

Cortny Robinson led the defense with 27 digs and Lauren Sands set the offense with 48 assists overall.

Marcelo smiled as he looked back on the last couple weeks of his teams’ effort. While not flawless, the girls have played hard, and avoided getting too demoralized when things aren’t going their way.

Particularly facing Keystone, “it would’ve been easy for the girls to pack it in and quit, but credit our senior leadership, they re-focused the team, came back and won a thrilling 4th set 27-25 before closing it out in the fifth, 15-11,” he said.

Included in this year’s list of conquests are both the Firelands Falcons and the Brookside Cardinals — teams that Oberlin had never beaten since the formation of the PAC in 2005.

Junior Lauren Sands shows off her vertical in competition against the Columbia Raiders.