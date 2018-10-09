FOOTBALL: Firelands gets back above .500

Photos by Russ Gifford | Lorain County Community Newspapers

Blake Ruffner heads for the corner against Wellington on the way to a 35-7 Firelands victory. The Falcons scored twice in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead into the locker room and ball control offense combined with stifling defense aided in hanging on to momentum for the remainder of the night. Quarterback Jacob Farley completed 15 of 22 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns, with two of those scoring throws going to Caden Bomback and one to Blake Ruffner. Donald Crawford led the way on the ground with 105 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries with Farley contributing an additional rushing score. Firelands welcomes 6-1 Buckeye this Friday.