GIRLS SOCCER: Oberlin riding 3-game streak

Five Oberlin seniors were honored prior to their final home match with neighboring Keystone — Angie Clement, Alyssa Hicks-Watson, Janae Johnson, Maryn Tolbert, and Evelyn Tyner.

Spirit and emotion were high, but not enough to overcome the Wildcats as the visitors prevailed 4-2.

The Phoenix jumped on top 1-0 early, courtesy of a left-footed strike delivered by Johnson from the top of the box off a feed from Rosy Turner.

Keystone regained its composure and the Wildcats’ steady pressure produced a trio of goals midway through the first half. A fourth Keystone goal was added early in the second stanza before Johnson, with an assist from fellow senior Clement, put up her second marker of the game in the 80th minute to produce the final score.

Charlotte Lee recorded nine saves in the net for Oberlin.

Following the loss, Oberlin stepped out of conference play, collecting three matches across four days. The first, against Fuchs Mizrachi, turned the Phoenix fortunes around as they collected their first win in more than three weeks with a convincing 6-2 victory.

Recording goals were Johnson and Clement with two apiece; single scores were claimed by first year Anna Fritz and senior Hicks-Watson. Tolbert, Hicks-Watson, and Johnson all picked up assists on the afternoon.

Two days later they turned back Lake Ridge Academy 5-4, followed quickly by a 3-2 win over the Trinity Trojans.

The Royals opened the scoring in the first minute, then Oberlin cashed two unanswered prior to the break for a 2-1 halftime lead. The Phoenix extended that to 4-1 before the Royals staged a furious comeback, scoring three goals in the final six minutes of play.

Fortunately for the Phoenix, Johnson picked up a hat trick for the win. Oberlin’s other tallies came from the boots of Rosy Turner and Una Moon Laubscher Baumann.

Against the Trojans, the Phoenix fell behind twice — once in each half — before Rosy Turner twice found the back of the net for the equalizers. Finally Johnson added her lone score of the match to produce the 3-2 Phoenix victory.

Oberlin Phoenix girls varsity soccer seniors include Angie Clement, Alyssa Hicks-Watson, Janae Johnson, Maryn Tolbert, and Evelyn Tyner. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/10/web1_OHS-SeniorDay-17-1.jpg Oberlin Phoenix girls varsity soccer seniors include Angie Clement, Alyssa Hicks-Watson, Janae Johnson, Maryn Tolbert, and Evelyn Tyner. Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune