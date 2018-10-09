BOYS SOCCER: Boys run winning streak to four

On the pitch this week, the Oberlin Phoenix recorded a pair of victories to run their winning streak to four, topping Keystone (8-4) and Lake Ridge Academy (3-2).

Following the Keystone match, the Oberlin soccer team recognized seniors and parents — Inel Washington, Cole Thompson, Jan-Luca Huenting, Thayer Preston, John Elrod, Austin Bullocks, and Edden Phillips.

Senior co-captain John Elrod had a breakout afternoon, posting five goals during the contest. Seemingly roaming freely throughout the Wildcats defense both with and without the ball, Elrod consistently made plays while Syncere Shahid, Cody Gilbert, and Cole Thompson racked up assists to the high-scoring attacker.

Also tickling the twine was Julian Cross with a pair of goals. The contest was capped by Thompson as he drilled home a penalty kick in the 79th minute to punctuate the big win.

A much closer affair unfolded Monday as the Royals opened a 2-1 lead at the half, the Phoenix tally from the boot of Shahid. Oberlin turned the flow and momentum in the second half, scoring both goals (Elrod, Cross) en route to the thrilling 3-2 victory.

The game winner came in the 72nd minute and turned out to be just in time as Mother Nature delivered a lightning and thunder show to conclude the game in the 74th minute with Oberlin the narrow 3-2 victor.

Coach Dan Kulp was pleased with the late season run. “We’ve shown some moments of good team play early in the season, but recently here we’ve been more consistent both in the back on defense and also up top where the team is creating and converting their opportunities.”

The Phoenix (5-7-2, 2-4-2) wrap up their regular season with a final match against Wickliffe on Saturday. Following that the team enters tournament play, hosting an opening round match against the Trinity Trojans on Tuesday, Oct 16. First touch is set for 7 p.m.

Phoenix boys soccer seniors include Austin Bullocks, John Elrod, Jan Luca Hunting, Thayer Preston, Cole Thompson, and Inel Washington. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/10/web1_OHS-SeniorDay-20.jpg Phoenix boys soccer seniors include Austin Bullocks, John Elrod, Jan Luca Hunting, Thayer Preston, Cole Thompson, and Inel Washington. Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune