FOOTBALL: ‘Canes routed on dramatic Senior Night

The Phoenix capped off their Senior Night festivities with a resounding 44-8 win over the Brooklyn Hurricanes.

The victory upped their record to 3-6 (1-3 in Patriot Athletic Conference play) with one game remaining.

On the third play from scrimmage, Oberlin ran a double-handoff reverse to Aaron Arnold, who scampered to the right edge and up the sideline for the opening score. The ensuing two-point conversion put the Phoenix on top 8-0 just 92 seconds in to the game.

Following a Hurricanes punt, the Phoenix marched down the field for their second score, this one a two-yard charge up the middle by junior fullback Aaron Hopkins. Another two-point conversion pushed the score to 16-0 and the rout was on.

Brooklyn sought to creep back into the contest by scoring their lone touchdown following an interception, drawing to within 16-8 at the end of the first quarter.

But Oberlin added two more scores, one on a dramatic 62-yard broken field run from senior Ravon Eisom and the other an eight-yard jaunt from Hopkins. The first half ended with the Phoenix in control, 30-8.

Weather conditions deteriorated during the contest as the rain arrived, making for some slippery footing on both sides of the ball.

Oberlin mushed through the elements for a pair of third quarter touchdowns — the first a 45-yard hook-up from sophomore quarterback Micah Jones-Smith to Arnold followed by a 25-yard run by junior Azarie Hairston.

The win capped an evening where Oberlin honored its nine seniors: Aaron Arnold, Adam Dull, Ravon Eisom, Jaxson Baker, Devin Randleman, Nathaniel Everhart, Logan Rivera, Brenden McClung, and Patrick Knowles.

Oberlin closes the 2018 campaign Friday on the road at Columbia. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Quarterback Micah Jones-Smith, a sophomore, has started the last two games. Friday was his first win as Oberlin defeated Brooklyn 44-8. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/10/web1_OHS-FBvBrooklyn-2.jpg Quarterback Micah Jones-Smith, a sophomore, has started the last two games. Friday was his first win as Oberlin defeated Brooklyn 44-8. Erik Andrews | Oberlin News-Tribune